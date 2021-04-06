Bossip Video

Bystander footage has surfaced showing the shooting involving Kodak Black in Florida.

Despite finally getting out of prison, Kodak Black is already having an interesting 2021–This comes after being locked behind bars until late last year, when the rapper got a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.

Now that he’s free, Kodak has been making the most of his freedom and getting back to his life as an entertainer. With getting back to that life comes live performances and as the pandemic restrictions are lifted, more rappers are packing clubs and getting back to the money. According to reports from TMZ, after one of his shows in Florida, Kodak was ambushed with gunfire outside of a local McDonald’s.

Gunfire erupted around 3 AM Monday morning in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Tallahassee. Law enforcement tells us the shooter opened fire from a car that was tailing Kodak and co.

Law enforcement sources say the rapper’s entourage was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and Kodak’s camp pulled into the McDonald’s and blocked the entrance with a car while KB went inside to pick up an order.

We’re told one of the cars tailing Kodak went to the McDonald’s, left and then came back … and that’s when people inside the vehicle started shooting.

One of Kodak’s security guards was hit in the leg during the altercation and ended up being rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. Not even 24 hours later, a bystander uploaded footage to the internet that shows just how hectic the scene was. You can watch the footage for yourself below and remember, always stay alert.