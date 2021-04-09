Bossip Video

As we continue to pray for DMX let’s revisit his most iconic performance ever at Woodstock ’99 in front of 220,000 people.

Earlier this week we learned of the news that hip-hop legend DMX was hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose and heart attack which stopped his brain from receiving oxygen reportedly for almost 30 minutes. While many people are rushing to say he has passed away, at this moment X is alive and fighting for his life.

As we continue to pray for his recovery let’s appreciate the times X gave it to us and look back on one of his biggest moments.

Woodstock ’99 was a festival like no other. While it did end tragically in a ball of fire after angry concert-goers revolted over high food prices and lack of necessities, the crowd showed X the utmost love and vibed with him every second of his set. During X’s entire performance all 220,000 people went word for word with the Hip-Hop legend. This was back before rap was the top genre in music and DMX was one of the only Hip-Hop performers at the festival. DMX dominated for every single second and dropped hit after hit and delivered his most iconic performance in over 100-degree weather.

Fans were equally as stunned with DMX’s raw lyrics and rough rhymes when he came onto the rap scene in 1998 with his debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts and sold over 251,000 copies during its first week of release.

The rapper undeniably ushered in a new sound that strayed away from the mainstream popularity of the Bad Boy Era at the time, leaving fans in awe for more of his gritty sound.

As we continue to pray for DMX, let’s rewatch his most iconic performance below.