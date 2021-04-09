Bossip Video

Saweetie stays in her collab bag, and this time, she’s joining the one and only Gwen Stefani for a fun new single and an accompanying music video.

As if a collaboration with Gwen Stefani wasn’t enough nostalgia for you, the music video for their new track, “Slow Clap,” comes alongside a high school-themed music video, in which both women look like they’re having the time of their lives.

Saweetie joins Stefani on a new version of “Slow Clap,” a solo single by the former No Doubt singer that was first released last month. The last record we got from Gwen came in 2017, so any new music from the vet is a welcome change–even if we do see her on our TVs for The Voice every week.

Both artists shared news of this team-up onto their respective social media pages, expressing their excitement over the unexpected collaboration.

“ GWEN GWEN & SAWEETIE 🥳🥳🥳 @gwenstefani “SLOW CLAP” feat. me dropping this Friday 4/9,” the Northern California native wrote earlier this week. “I KNOW DAS RIGHTTT 👏🏽👏🏽❄️💖” Gwen joined her down in the comments section, writing, “eeeeeeeek i can’t wait 🥳 gx” before doing her own post and adding, “got a new #bestfriend @saweetie. can’t wait for u all to see our music video for #slowclap 😇 gx.”

Check out the fun music video for yourself down below:





In other Saweetie related news, the rising Hip Hop star is set to drop her buzzing summer playlist that’s filled with talented up-and-coming artists.

The self-proclaimed ICY girl pushed back the official release date to April 16th but according to her, it’s well “worth the wait.”