“Fix My Life” Exclusive: Iyanla Calls LisaRaye Out, “If All Your Close Relationships Have Issue, It’s YOU Boo!” [VIDEO]

It’s Friday and we’re ready to play! We’re just a day away from a new episode of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Actress LisaRaye McCoy returns to Iyanla to complete the work that she started on her last visit. This time around, however, rather than healing the relationships with her mother and daughter, she is looking to address the breakdown within herself.

We’re glad LisaRaye sought some help because it seems like every time we look up she’s said something that’s got people all upset… but considering this show was probably taped a while ago we’re not sure the help helped enough.

We were surprised to learn about Kai being sent away to school in Iowa. Have ya’ll ever heard that story before? We also thought it was interesting that Kai had never addressed the issue with her mom before.

Do you think Iyanla can fix all that?

Iyanla, whose famed TV show will be coming to an end after this season, also made headlines this month when she said that Black women are “out of order.”

“I think because we get paid to be out of order now,” Vanzant revealed in an interview with Essence. “[Because of] some of the images that we allow to be portrayed of us. Some of the ways that we behave and treat each other publicly.”

While the 67-year-old spiritual coach shared that “we’ve made a lot of progress,” Iyanla added that she believes there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in order for Black women to live “fully.”

“I think on a personal level down on the ground, we still need to do some work. And I don’t blame us. I just say that the way that we’ve been conditioned and programmed and educated doesn’t afford us the ability to really tap into and live fully who we are. “This is hard. It’s hard because I love us and so I want to fully step into my role as an elder and be able to say things you may not like but you will at least respect,” Vanzant continued. “The way we are moving in the world – it’s time for us to close our legs; close your legs open your heart. Let’s get clear before we make the same mistakes over and over and over.”

Whoa… Iyanla did not hold back!

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” Episode LisaRaye McCoy: Queen of De-Nial airs Saturday, April 10 at 9 PM EST

Will you be watching?

What are some issues that you have been avoiding addressing directly with your family members? Do you also struggle with being present with the ones you love?