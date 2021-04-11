Bossip Video

Good news for Daphne Joy and Diddy…

This week Diddy and Daphne Joy were photographed together outside his Miami home, hand in hand. If you will recall, Daphne Joy dated 50 cent YEARS ago and they have a young son together, Sire. After the photo of Diddy and Daphne Joy was posted to blogs and on social media (SEE IT HERE) 50 actually commented and it seems that the couple have his blessings:

“Nah me and puff fight over business sh*t, If he like the girl, he like the girl, I don’t give a fu**!#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Well it’s good to know that he’s not the kind of guy to argue over a woman, even the mother of his child. Still we’d hope that he would have Daphne’s back if Puff did anything out of pocket.

50 has been holding steady with his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines for the past two years.

Diddy was linked to Miracle Watts just a few weeks ago but he’s also been linked to Lori Harvey and a few other less famous women. We’d be surprised if this link up with Daphne Joy turns into something more serious.

Daphne’s last high profile relationship following her split from 50 was with Jason Derulo, who is currently expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

If all these links and breaks have you dizzy — we completely understand. Needless to stay we’ll be keeping a close eye out to see if this flirtation grows into something more serious.