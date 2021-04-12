Have you watched yet?

Amazon Prime’s new terror anthology series “Them” is the latest “Race Horror” Drama where good ‘ole American racism is scarier than the actual supernatural elements baked into the eerily familiar story.

From breakout creator Little Marvin, the 10-episode limited series explores terror in America through a lens similar to HBO Max’s critically-acclaimed hit “Lovecraft Country” that also (coincidently?) had supernatural storylines.

The 1950s-set series centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during a period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces (that include bojanglin’ demons), next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

In a recent interview, Little Marvin gushed about his love for psychological horror films.

“I always wanted to put a Black family, frankly, at the heart of the kinds of stories I love the most, the classic kinds of horror movies that I never saw us centered in,” he shared.

The gorgeous Deborah Ayorinde (who commands the screen as “Lucky” Emory) said this was the most emotional yet fulfilling role of her budding career.

“I had to get therapy afterward and during the process because, to be honest with you, it was the most fulfilling but also most taxing role I’ve ever done,” Ayorinde told BOSSIP. “So I had to take care of my heart and take care of my spirit, you know what I mean?”

Are you tired of these "racial horror" shows?