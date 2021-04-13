Bossip Video

Deborah Ayorinde is baaaae

By now, you’ve probably seen Twitter Twittering over Prime Video’s terror anthology series “Them” that continues the popular “Race Horror” trend of racist white people terrorizing Black folks in triggering scenes that may leave you emotionally drained in your living room.

What’s different about “Them,” though, is that it stars the impossibly gorgeous Deborah Ayorinde who stuns whenever she’s on screen despite constantly being in distress

“I had to get therapy afterward and during the process, because to be honest with you it was the most fulfilling but also most taxing role I’ve ever done,” Ayorinde told BOSSIP. “So I had to take care of my heart and take care of my spirit, you know what I mean?”

The 1950s-set series centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during a period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces (that include bojanglin’ demons), next-door and otherworldly forces threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“For me, I feel like yes it’s set in the 1950’s but so much has changed but so much hasn’t,” she continued. “I felt like it was important that I played this role as honestly and authentically as possible because I wanted anyone who has experienced being “Them,” being other, anyone who has experienced racism, sexism, anyone who has experienced anything remotely close to what the Emorys have experienced to feel seen and I feel heard. So I felt like for me, if it meant me going through this process and putting myself on the line for that to happen then it was worth it.”

At this point, with all the violence against Black bodies broadcasting daily, it’s understandable to skip “Them” but we’re here to tell you that Ayorinde shines on the 10-episode series.

What would you like to see Deborah do next? Tell us down below below and turn the page for a very necessary photo gallery of the stunning actress on the flip.