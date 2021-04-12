Jake, Papa And Kevin Come Face To Face With Chicago Police In The Season 4 Trailer For “The Chi” [VIDEO]

Art definitely imitates life in the upcoming season of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi”.

Showtime released the trailer for Season 4 of “The Chi” which reveals the young characters are getting older and finding life even more dangerous in their hometown, with law enforcement looming as a bigger threat than ever. The cast has been ever evolving over the last four seasons and it looks like Vic Mensa and Da Brat will be joining the show this May. We were kind of worried after Bart Fitzpatrick and Jason Mitchell were both written off following season 2 but season 3 was actually our favorite yet. Check out the trailer below:





According to Deadline, the two Chicago natives will both have a recurring role in the new season. Vic Mensa will be reportedly playing the role of “Jamal” who is characterized as “a passionate but high-strung man who is fighting to get help for his girlfriend and younger sister.” Da Brat will take on the role of “LaPorsha,” a truck driver who is “just as comfortable passing through beds as she is through state lines.”

The mastermind behind the show, Lena Waithe said the hit series has taken her on an unexpected “journey.” Waithe revealed back in September that she was blown away by the reception of last season.

“One of learning, healing and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! The Chi is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”

We can’t wait to see what this season has in store! Here’s the show synopsis for Season 4.

Jake, Papa, and Kevin confront the harsh reality of how the world views young, Black men in the aftermath of an act of police brutality. As the three friends reckon with a broken system, the aftershocks ripple across the South Side, inspiring friends and neighbors to rise up and take action. How does a community find the strength to persevere? That’s the power of THE CHI. Starring Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. Watch the premiere of Season 4 of The Chi on May 23 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

Will you be watching?