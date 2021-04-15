Black Fantasy! Lonnie Chavis Sets Off On A Perilous Quest To Find A Fabled Cure For His Dying Mother In ‘The Water Man’ [Trailer]

Shout out to David Oyelowo who is directing and starring in a new fantasy film that puts a Black family front and center.

The trailer just dropped for “The Water Man” and we couldn’t wait to share it with you. The film features “This Is Us” star Lonnie Chavis as a young boy named Gunner, who sets off on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson). His research leads in on a search for a mythical figure called the Water Man, who is said to possess the secret to immortality. Gunner encounters a mysterious young girl named Jo (Amiah Miller) who agrees to help him on his quest. The pair set off into the remote Wild Horse forest, but as they venture deeper into the woods their journey grows more strange and dangerous. The pair are in a perilous position, but Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo) will stop at nothing to find and save them.

Oyelowo gushed about his love for “family films” and his passion for bringing real-life experiences to the big screen.

“I grew up loving family films that have adventure, fantasy and jeopardy whilst never patronizing their young protagonists,” shared the ecstatic director in a statement. “As a father to four children I want to share films with my kids that both entertain and equip them for the highs and lows that lie ahead. I relish watching films with them that both transport our family to a different world and then leave us having meaningful conversations. I love films that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families and hopefully, the whole world!”

We’re excited to see this one! It kind of puts us in the mind of movies like “The Neverending Story.”

“The Water Man” was written by Emma Needell and stars David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello. This film has been rated PG for thematic content, scary images, peril, and some language.

RUNNING TIME:

92 Minutes

In theaters nationwide on May 7, 2021