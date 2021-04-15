Thang you very much

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a rather eventful week dominated by the now-infamous “Ushbucks” saga, Ncredibly fertile Nicki Cannon adding another baby mama to his collection, Jennifer Lopez calling it quits with A-Rod (forreal this time), Prime Video’s Horror series “Them” stirring up endless hysteria, Omari Hardwick ripping through zombies with a gigantic buzz saw and the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise finally going to SPACE.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with the Queen of Extended Vacays Ashanti making another appearance after recovering from COVID and shining during her Verzuz with Keyshia Cole.

According to MRC Data, ‘Shanti’ pulled in 5.3 million streams after the buzzy battle that boosted both her and Keyshia’s streams by 178%.

She also raked in some cash from Verzuz sponsors Ciroc and Doritos.

“I’m very grateful for my team,” she said in an interview with the Breakfast Club. “That obviously was another part of the business side of doing it. You reach out to sponsors, sponsors are gonna be down and you make sure the checks are collected. It’s part of the game.”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Lala Anthony, and Ashanti delivering heat along with Erica Mena and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ayisha Diaz and Ana Montana so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.