Bossip Video

Will Smith is revisiting his time on The Pursuit of Happyness, the heartbreaking movie he made with his son, Jaden, in 2006.

In a brand new video posted to his YouTube channel, Smith revealed what his favorite part of The Pursuit of Happyness was–and because it was such a great experience, there’s a lot of competition.

In remembering his time on set and the movie itself, the actor goes into a long story about his childhood love for chess, beating his dad at chess after four years, Jada hiring a chess grandmaster to tutor him for three days, that chess grandmaster giving him mental tricks to up his game, how Mike Tyson used mental tricks to psych-out his opponents before a fight even began and how people’s self-doubts lead to them mentally undermining themselves.

The star also gushed about the time Jaden explained to him the difference between the two of them, and why you should be able to go beyond what you think your limits are.

As for his favorite line from the film, Smith describes the part where he tells his movie/real-life son the following:

“Don’t ever let somebody tell you you can’t do something. Not even me. People can’t do something themselves, they want to tell you you can’t do it. If you want something go get it, period.”

Of course, he relates this personal story to The Pursuit of Happyness, a connection you can watch the actor make in the video down below:





Play



What were some of your favorite scenes from the film? Tell us down below?