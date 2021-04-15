Bossip Video

Like it never happened…

Yesterday we reported that Officer Rusten Sheskey, the man who left Jacob Blake paralyzed after shooting him in the back 7 times, was back on patrol and drawing a paycheck from the taxpaying residents in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In fact, it was revealed that Sheskey has been back with a gun and badge since March 31 even though the public was just informed yesterday. Blake’s family didn’t know either. Now, they do and they are more than a little pissed off about it.

According to TMZ, the Blake family lawyer B’Ivory LaMarr says that they can’t believe that the department would allow Sheskey to come back on duty after what took place. Jacob’s uncle Justin says he thinks Kenosha P.D. is “crazy” if they believe for a second that the community, the Black community, will allow Sheskey to patrol their neighborhoods without things being very uncomfortable, “we aren’t going to stand by and let it happen”.

B’Ivory LaMarr makes the point that protest will not suffice this time around. No amount of protesting will rectify this situation and ensure that it never happens again. LaMarr wants to see people be fully engaged locally and nationally to get some legislation passed that protects communities against dirty pigs like Sheskey.

We say do both but his point is well-taken.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department announced that officer Sheskey had been cleared of all wrongdoing. In a statement KPD head chief Daniel Miskinis said he knew that people “would not be pleased with the outcome” but that an “appropriate decision was made.”

“He acted within the law and was consistent with training,” Miskinis continued. “This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.”