Bossip Video

Our blood is boiling. How ’bout yours?

Officer Rusten Sheskey is back on patrol with a gun and a badge after shooting Jacob Blake 7 times in the back leaving him paralyzed. Most of you remember the incident that took place last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23 during the summer of reckoning over Amerikkka’s issue with cops shooting and killing unarmed Black people.

Yesterday, the Kenosha Police Department, via Chief Daniel Miskinis, issued the following press release on Twitter announcing the Sheskey’s return.

“Although this incident has been reviewed on multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome,” Miskinis wrote. “However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”

Firstly, it’s insane that this cop would even want to return to Kenosha after what he did. If he truly feels like he wants to “serve the community” how the hell can he have the trust of the people he claims he wants to protect. Secondly, regardless of the district attorney’s failure to prosecute him, why the hell would the department WANT him back? His return to the streets of Kenosha undoubtedly makes the city a much more dangerous place for everyone. There are surely people who wish ill on Sheskey to say the very least and God only knows who will be his next victim. Lastly, we find it more than a little convenient that this cop has been back on the force for almost two weeks and they just now decided to announce it. Did they think we wouldn’t notice?