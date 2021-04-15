Bossip Video

Lizzo is taking it upon herself to educate people on body positivity, what it really represents, and why it’s necessary.

Much like the rest of the world, Lizzo has recently shifted from other social media platforms into spending most of her time on TikTok, where she frequently interacts with fans about several different topics. One subject that comes up often is body positivity, a space that often sees Lizzo as one of its figureheads due to her visibility and outspokenness on the topic.

Now, the singer is sharing what she believes the real goal of the body positivity movement is. In a recent TikTok, she explains how the body positivity movement isn’t just about body acceptance, but also recognizes how some people can be discriminated against in healthcare and in the workplace because of their size.

In response to a user who asked their followers if they would “trade places with someone who was on the heavier side,” Lizzo expanded:

“If I asked you right now, ‘Have you been shamed?’ Yes, you’ve been through a lot, yes, it sucks being a person in this society because we have to go through so much to love ourselves. But would you switch places with a fat person’s body tomorrow? You would not because you know there’s a whole system that oppresses fat people that you do not experience that you will never experience. So let’s remember body positivity. Yes, we want to end harassment and shame, but we also are working to dismantle a system that oppresses fat people.”

Of course, not everyone was happy with this explanation, pointing out the fact that people of any shape or size still get shamed, though that’s exactly what Lizzo was explaining against in her video.

The star went on to respond to a user who commented that he *would* trade bodies with a larger person so that he could “lose it all,” a comment that obviously didn’t sit well with her.

“Ain’t nobody asked you if you could lose weight or not,” Lizzo responded “First off, you’re a man. Second off, you’re genetically predisposed to be an athlete according to your f***ing name and your f***ing pic, so you have no idea how hard or how easy it is for any other body to do anything except for your f***ing body, the one you’ve been given.” She continued, “It’s not just about food and intake. It’s people like you that make people feel like s**t for just existing, or s**t for their genes.”

While things are getting better, the body positivity movement still has a long way to go.