UPDATED — 9:09 a.m. 4/16/2021

Simon & Schuster has responded to a growing backlash about Jonathan Mattingly’s book and they’re announcing that they’ve pulled the distribution deal.

This doesn’t mean that the book won’t be released, as Post Hill Press has yet to confirm that the publishing deal has been canceled. People are pointing out that Post Hill Press has a history of releasing problematic tomes like “Follow The Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections Of The Anti-Trump Cabal.”

We’ll keep you posted as this story continues to develop.

While Breonna Taylor’s family still hasn’t received justice, one of the officers involved in the botched raid that killed her has signed a book deal.

March 13 marked the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville Metro Police. No matter your political beliefs, race, or religion when you learned the details of her death you instantly knew she should still be here today and it’s still shocking that her family hasn’t received justice. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to bring a fair investigation and hold anyone accountable for the murder of one of his state’s citizens. While the family still mourns, everyone involved is moving on with their lives as if nothing happened, especially the police involved.

According to Complex, officer Jonathan Mattingly is not only moving on but the murder of Breonna has provided him with new opportunities like becoming a published author.

Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has landed a book deal with Post Hill Press—a Tennessee-based publisher that focuses on Christian and conservative works, as well as areas of pop culture, business, and self-help. The outlet reportedly learned of the deal earlier this week, when Mattingly contacted its newsroom about using one of its photos from a protest back in May. Post Hill Press senior publicist Devon Brown confirmed Thursday that the book—titled The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy—will be published sometime in the fall. Simon & Schuster is expected to distribute the work.

When officer Mattingly appeared on Good Morning America for an exclusive interview many suspected he was going to use the tragic incident to his advantage. He already sued Kenneth Walker for “emotional distress and severe trauma” for whatever reason. Instead of returning to his normal life out of the spotlight, it seems by the title of the book he will use his involvement to continue to stir up conflict in America all for a dollar.

