F**k this bacon boy.

If we were in Kenneth Walker‘s shoes, awaken in the middle of the night by strange men attempting to kick the door down, we would have shot the s#!t out of Jonathan Mattingly too. Maybe announce yourself properly next time and you won’t have to wear a bullet.

According to CBSNews, Mattingly is now suing Kenneth Walker for “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress” as if he’s a victim. The nerve.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said, citing one of the legal standards for intentional emotional distress.

Decency?? Morality??? You can’t be serious This is exactly why people are calling for the defunding of police all across America. These pork-scented f**kboys have vacated any sense of dignity and respect for the people they claim to protect. There are Jonathan Mattinglys in every single department in the country and all of them believe they can do no wrong.

Fortunately, Kenneth Walker has a good lawyer who will protect him from people like Mattingly: