F**k this bacon boy.
If we were in Kenneth Walker‘s shoes, awaken in the middle of the night by strange men attempting to kick the door down, we would have shot the s#!t out of Jonathan Mattingly too. Maybe announce yourself properly next time and you won’t have to wear a bullet.
According to CBSNews, Mattingly is now suing Kenneth Walker for “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress” as if he’s a victim. The nerve.
“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said, citing one of the legal standards for intentional emotional distress.
“Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home,” attorney Steve Romines said in a statement obtained by CBS News.
