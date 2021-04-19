Bossip Video

Things are getting serious between a Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie and her new boo.

As previously reported LaToya Howard, who separated from her husband Adam Ali in 2020, has been spending quality time with Atlanta personal trainer Von Rhe’.

Von, 28, and LaToya, 34, first sparked dating rumors after Von made a love declaration on his Instagram.

“I could not tell you if I loved you the first moment I saw you, or if it was the second or third or fourth,” Von captioned an intimate pic of him cuddling with LaToya. ‘But I remember the first moment I looked at you walking toward me and realized that somehow the rest of the world seemed to vanish when I was with you.❤️😘”

LaToya also reciprocated the love in the trainer’s IG comments and wrote; “Love you.”

LaToya who shares a Youtube channel with Von played coy about their alleged cardio coupledom however and told their “LaVonya” gang that they’re just “besties.”





Play



Now the two are clearly ready to drop the “just friends” shenanigans because they’re showing off matching tattoos.

LaToya and Von made it all the way official this weekend by inking “#BAESTIE” on their hands. In a Vlog on their YouTube Channel Von suggested that they get matching tatts and after initially being surprised, LaToya agreed.

Von: “I think we make up a lot of words to be honest…” LaToya: “Yeah, like baestie. Yeah, I made that up, y’all like that word? I love it, like your best friend slash bae.” Von: “We should get that tatted on us. We should get baestie tatted on us.”

The couple then documented them getting inked on their hands so that when they hold hands the #Baestie tattoos will align.

“I’m in shock, I’m in complete shock,” said LaToya after getting the ink on her hand.

In the Vlog, they also talked about LaToya sliding in Von’s DMs to make the first move.

“You would always be on my stories, you were the first one watching my stuff. I felt like you wanted to slide in my DMs but you never really did…”





Play



The couple also recently documented Von asking LaToya to be his girlfriend.





Play



These two are SERIOUS serious.

Are you surprised that LaToya Ali and her new man got matching tatts???