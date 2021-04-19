Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating a big milestone in her relationship with her late husband: 20 years of marriage.

April 18, 2021 marks two decades since Vanessa and Kobe Bryant said “I do,” marking a special, yet somber occasion for the widow. She posted about the big day on Instagram, commemorating their love story and emphasizing the fact that their love story will persevere–regardless of Kobe’s untimely passing last year.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years,” she wrote under a photo of them kissing on their wedding day.

She also shared a video clip of Kobe talking about their relationship years back, in which he said, “We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. We’re best friends too. It’s a blessing.”

In her caption, she wrote, “I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant ❤️❤️”

Just like any other holiday, V shared some photos on her Instagram Story throughout the day, showing all of the beautiful flower arrangements her friends sent her to celebrate the special day. As always, Kobe’s former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell, sent a huge arrangement, making sure Vanessa doesn’t feel alone on such a bittersweet occasion.

If you’ll recall, the couple also named their baby girl, Elle Gianna, after Vanessa and Kobe’s late daughter, Gianna Bryant, showing just how close their bond really is.