Comedy legend!

We love us some David Alan Grier who plays Jamie Foxx‘s hilariously kooky father on “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me”–Netflix’s newest addition to its Black Sitcom Universe.

On the family-friendly series, successful business owner and bachelor Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx) just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew).

Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic household.

Full of heart and humor, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” reunites Foxx and Grier nearly 30 years after the two starred together on iconic sketch show “In Living Color.”

“It was one of these very Hollywood things, we’d see each other once or twice a year, “Hey man, here’s my number, let’s work together,” recalled Grier. Nothing ever really came of it until I get this call. Our lives are different now. I found a picture of us working on a sketch from back in the day. You look like you about 12. I look like I’m about 16. We were babies, man. So you come to it with a different point of view. First of all, I’m 64 years old.”

We caught up with the lovable legend (and huge BOSSIP fan) who talked playing Jamie Foxx’s father, reconnecting with the multi-hyphenate star decades later, feeling wanted as an actor in Hollywood and more in our essential interview you can watch below:

The multi-cam sitcom also reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (“Black-ish”).

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” is now streaming on Netflix.