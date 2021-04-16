Sitcom Jamie back!

Actor/singer/comedian/*streaming star Jamie Foxx is back at it again with the sitcom shenanigans–this time, bringing the laughs (and crazy costumes) to “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me”–the newest addition to Netflix’s ever-growing Black Sitcom universe.

Successful business owner and bachelor Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx) just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew).

Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic household.

Full of heart and humor, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.

“My dad and I have been telling these stories for years, whether we’ve been in interviews together or just at dinner,” says Corinne about the series based on actual events. “We’ve always loved reliving these memories and laughing about them. While I don’t have the physical diary anymore, these moments were so unforgettable.”

We caught up with Jamie and Kyla-Drew who talked their daddy-daughter shenanigans, Jamie easing into his corny ‘sitcom dad’ role, Kyla roasting Jamie who, for years, roasted EVERYBODY in Hollywood, working with hilarious legend David Alan Grier and more during our interview you can watch below:

The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (“Black-ish”).

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” is now streaming on Netflix.