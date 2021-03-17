Bossip Video

A 90 Day Fiancé star is showing off dramatic weight loss.

Angela Deem, the wife of Nigerian 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Michael Ilesanm, recently underwent five surgeries in a single day to get snatched.

She told Us Weekly that after visiting her African hubby she gained a substantial amount of weight and decided she needed a change. She also admitted that her smoking habit caused her to struggle pre-surgery and she “really thought that [she] would die” if she didn’t make a decision about her weight.

With that, she took extreme measures.

“I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time I was just putting on weight … I said, ‘I’m getting bigger or swollen.’ I mean, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds,” the TLC personality, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively as she detailed her path to a slimmer figure. “It just hit me all at once. … I couldn’t even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries. I was out of breath. I started realizing I needed something done,” she explained.

In August, Angela had gastric sleeve surgery, a breast reduction, and liposuction. She also had two other surgeries that same day to fix hernias inside her body.

“I decided to do breast surgery while I’m there. [A] reduction. Everybody’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Why not?’” she told Us. “And then what about liposuction? … I said, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s do it all in one day.’” “I’m going to do everything I can while I’m there, and I’m strong, and I’m going to be all right. I said, ‘This is something I need to do,’” Angela recalled, noting that she’s dropped “maybe 85 to 90 pounds” thanks to the operations. “The bad thing was during the surgery … they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours.”

For reference, this was Angela before…

and here she is now 90 pounds lighter.

Congrats Angela!

For more whittled waist Angela, you can tune in to the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airing on TLC April 25 at 8 p.m. ET and on the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, streaming on Discovery+.

In the below clip she’s seen being examined for plastic surgery by Dr. Michael Obeng, the doctor who removed Gorilla Glue from Tessica Brown’s scalp.