DaBaby is always getting himself into some interesting situations, and this time around, he’s got fans upset over just how poorly he treats the people helping him out.

How someone treats service workers can tell you a lot about them, and unfortunately, this situation is teaching DaBaby’s followers a lot about him. The rapper took the time out of his day to upload a video onto his Instagram stories while on a plane, in which he shamed one of the flight attendants for her hairstyle.

In the short clip, which was posted a few days back, DaBaby and a group of friends are sitting on a plane as he records a flight attendant walking down the aisle while they poke fun at her appearance. The caption read, “We ain’t finna act like she ain’t just jump outta bed.”

“We gon’ pay all that for the flight, you gon’ comb your hair,” he said to the flight attendant. “That’s the least you can do. Bottom line.”

Once this clip started to get reposted to different social media platforms, fans proceeded to call out the rapper, with a lot of folks defending the woman, saying she was just trying to do her job. Plus, the guy sitting next to DaBaby has an….interesting hairstyle himself, which just provides even more proof that they shouldn’t be talking.

One person wrote:

“The way people mistreat service workers will always say so much more about them than they realize. This is disgusting.”

While another user chimed in, “Being disrespectful because it’s trendy doesn’t make it funny.”

Check out some tweets from disappointed fans down below:

This isn’t the first time that the “Rockstar” rapper has caught heat online. Back in February DaBaby was slammed for his wordplay in a freestyle track called “Beatbox.” DaBaby seemingly took aim at child star JoJo Siwa rapping, “N—a, you a b*tch / JoJo Siwa, b*tch / She let the wrong n—a get rich.” He later denied those claims and even extended an invite to Siwa to perform with him at the Grammy’s this year. Siwa politely declined.

What do you think? Was the DaBaby taking it too far?