Donkmatizing: Saucy Santana Claps His Man Cakes Alongside LightSkin Keisha In Deliciously Raunchy “Back It Up” Video

Rapper Saucy Santana dropped the high energy video for his latest hit single “Back It Up” featuring hip-hop star LightSkinKeisha. Directed by Sara Lacombe (Cardi B, Migos), the colorful visual for the fan-favorite track is the latest single pulled from his recently released, debut album Pretty Little Gangsta via StreamCut/RCA. The 19-track album boasts guests including LightSkinKeisha, Mulatto, Renni Rucci, Tokyo, Jetz, Jucee Froot, KaMillion, and Ivorian Doll.

Check out the video below:

Whewwwwwww… That was a whole lot of shaking. Must be jelly right? On a scale of 1-10 how much did you enjoy Saucy Santana’s video? Do you think he outdid himself with this one? How about Keisha? We loved the neon green tiger stripe dress she had on. Such a fun video. Obviously sex sells and all of these videos celebrating our bodies and sexuality are a big movement right now, but it’s also nothing new. What are some of your classic sexy rap video favorites? Obviously a lot of Lil Kim, Trina and 2 Live Crew come to mind. “Rump Shaker” is another favorite — but we honestly can’t think of any other songs Wreckx-N-Effect did besides that one so clearly there is a thin line between making a memorable video and a video that overshadows the rest of your career.

Have you checked out Pretty Little Gangsta yet? What’s your favorite track?