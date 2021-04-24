Bossip Video

Ashanti isn’t letting the rumor mill go on any longer when it comes to the recent speculation about her dating life.

On Friday, April 23, the “Foolish” singer shared a photo of her alongside a man, which automatically made fans think she was in a relationship with him. This immediately caused a stir online, with people all over Instagram and Twitter giving their two cents about her speculative swirlationship.

Ashanti’s name started trending on Twitter and, of course, TheShadeRoom posted about the photo onto Instagram, causing the singer to dip into the comments section to set the record straight.

“Lmaoooo NO!” she commented under a post about her dating life. “He’s one of the managers at the restaurant!!! He is NOT my man and we are NOT dating.”

Ashanti is currently vacationing in Mexico and according to her, the man in her photos is simply a manager at the restaurant she was dining at while abroad. But while the New York native may not be dating that particular man, that doesn’t mean she’s single.

As we previously pointed out when this speculation began on Friday, many fans believe Ashanti’s boyfriend actually was present in her vacation pics, pointing to Flo Rida joining in on all the festivities while making himself scarce. Rumors she and the rapper have been hooking up have been swirling around the Internet for a few years now–plus, he’s even in Ashanti’s Instagram comments leaving heart emojis.