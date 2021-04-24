Bossip Video

After talking about her history with Kanye West in a recent interview, Claudia Jordan is denying that the rapper ever tried to hook up with her while he was married to Kim Kardashian.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a series of slides to her Instagram Story, calling the claims regarding her past encounters with Kanye “fake news.”

“I’d really appreciate it y’all stopped lying on me for clicks. I NEVER said that s**t,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “No more interviews with unknowns trying to make a name for themselves with click bait!” She continued, “For the last time- Kanye NEVER tried to get with me, hit on me or flirt with me while married to Kim! Fake NEWs!”

She went on to issue an apology to KimYe, saying she’s upset over the whole situation and won’t do interviews talking about anything other than herself in the future.

“To Kim, Kanye and your families I’m so sorry this ever happened!” she wrote. “I never wanted to cause any of you and harm or stress. I’m furious about this whole mess and taking a break for my own sanity. If I ever do interviews again don’t ask me about any body else BUT me, my career and the projects I’m workin on PERIOD!”

While Jordan is calling all of these previous reports false, the headlines posted about her Kanye encounter did come straight from the horse’s mouth.

In an interview on the Domenick Nati Show this week, Jordan seemingly recalled a time when Kanye made advances on her while he was in a relationship. When asked if she would consider dating Ye now that he and Kim are going through a divorce, she simply replied, “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you.”