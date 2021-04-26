Bossip Video

A Tampa, Florida McDonald’s is so desperate for workers it’s paying anyone who shows up for an interview $50 cash.

When the COVID-19 pandemic got underway unemployment hit record highs. Some companies had to furlough and cut jobs for a shot at even making it to the other side of the pandemic, others just used it as an excuse to restructure. The only bright side of being unemployed during the pandemic was the Cares Act providing an extra $600 weekly to your unemployment pay. The issue with that is no one is going to apply for low-paying jobs like McDonald’s mainly because unemployment pays more and the job isn’t even close to what they made in their previous job. According to KTVU Fox 2 News, McDonald’s is so desperate for help at one local Tampa franchise store that it’s paying applicants just to show up to the interviews.

A McDonald’s location is so desperate for workers that it has offered people $50 just to show up for a job interview. The Tampa location is owned by the Caspers Company, which has dozens of McDonald’s franchise locations in Florida. Despite the free money, the restaurant was still reportedly having trouble finding staff. Surprisingly, the $50 offer reportedly hasn’t attracted many applicants. Casper did say, however, that other hiring efforts have worked well, including referral programs, hiring bonuses, and allowing people to apply via text message. He also said that he has raised starting wages to attract more workers. A sign outside the restaurant now says “Get hired today $11.50/HR”.

While some people will make the argument that unemployment kickbacks are making people “lazy” and not wanting to work the real issue is why aren’t jobs paying enough. One hyped Nike release being resold can bring in twice as much as one month’s pay from McDonald’s and that’s just one day of work. Driving UBER, OnlyFans, delivering with Door Dash and other services will also bring in more than the pay McDonald’s is offering. Hopefully, they just raise their pay and their problem is solved.