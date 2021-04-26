Bossip Video

Here’s the full list of all the 2021 Oscar winners.

Sunday night marked the 93rd Oscars, formally known as the Academy Awards. The show went down inside Los Angeles’ Union Station as there was no host for the third year in a row, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending. Even with Zoom no longer helping hold awards shows, satellite feeds connected nominees that are unable to travel to the awards shows.

Here is the list of all the big winners from last night’s show.

Actor In A Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress In A Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael , “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Actress In A Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Documentary (Feature)

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Documentary (Short)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song For Latasha”

Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Achievement in Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Makeup And Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Actor In A Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Foreign Language Film

“Another Round” – Denmark

“Better Days” – Hong Kong

“Collective” – Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” – Tunisia

“Qu Vadis, Aida?” – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”