After months of anticipation, Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul finally has an official date set.

On June 6, the completely unexpected match-up is set to go down at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. Of course, once it was announced, both parties posted their own reveals on social media, officially starting the trash-talking that inevitably comes with a boxing match.

“it’s finally official,” Logan Paul tweeted. “Fighting @FloydMayweatherat the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET’S F***ING GOOOOOOO.”

He went on to tweet a photo of the fight poster with an edit, Floyd Mayweather being way shorter than him, writing, “to scale.” To be fair, Floyd is 5’8” while Logan is 6’2”.

With that being said, his size advantage doesn’t change the fact that according to Paul, his mom is “terrified.”

Mayweather took a more straightforward approach to the promotion, simply letting everyone know it’s going to be an epic event. Makes sense for Floyd, who’s clearly just doing this fight for the money–and who can blame him?

“JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium,” he wrote. “@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week….”

The Mayweather and Logan Paul showdown will certainly make for an interesting fight given their history in the ring.

Mayweather has averaged 27 knockouts and 50 wins throughout his career. The famed boxer retired after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 in a fiery TKO match. Throughout his career, Mayweather has won a myriad of titles including lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight.

Logan Paul whos undoubtedly new to the world of pugilism has only experienced two matches thus far in his career: one exhibition and one professional, against fellow YouTuber KSI. Logan Paul is the older brother of Jake Paul who recently defeated Ben Askren and knocked out Nate Robinson back in November of last year.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul were originally set to fight on February 20, but that got postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.