On Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, former Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez got REAL spicy with Wendy Williams for apparently not giving her the “flowers” she says she deserves, so Wendy tossed some her way!

The reality star is currently promoting her new project, Joseline’s Cabaret, which has been making waves on social media over its “double homicide” clip.

Joseline popped off via a Zoom stream almost immediately after Wendy introduced her on the show.

“Miss Wendy I just must say this to you first — I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today,” Joseline began. “I hope you’re going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you’re going to, you know, not kind of throw this off outside of everything that I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman. And I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers. And Wendy — you’re 35 years, my senior, I should get those flowers.”

“Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I got my own show. I have the number one show in the country.” Wendy, with a blank look interrupted by claiming, “Shade!” But, that didn’t stop Joseline, she went in some more: “No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended,” Wendy corrected. “You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman—we’re not gonna even talk about race—just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar for dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes.” After have a few more excruciating exchanges, Wendy admitted she “doesn’t apologize for anything” and became so fed up that she threw flowers towards Joseline’s screen. “Here’s a flower, come on,” Wendy exclaimed. “There’s a flower. I just gave you flowers.”

