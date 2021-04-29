Bossip Video

After Kodak Black pleaded guilty in his 2016 sexual assault case he immediately hopped on Twitter to deny any wrongdoing. “#ImTooGangsta” said Kodak.

Since Kodak Black begun his career he has had several legal issues and run-ins with the law. Most have resulted in him doing jail time but one case, in particular, has loomed in the background during all his legal trouble. His 2016 sexual assault case has been lingering for almost five years and when he was pardoned by Trump in January many pointed out he could be headed right back to jail.

In the case, his accuser claimed the rapper allegedly pushed her into a wall and then onto a bed before allegedly biting her breast and neck. Now TMZ reports he won’t be going back to jail as he pleaded guilty in the case for a lesser charge.

Kodak Black just pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery in his sexual assault case in South Carolina, and he’s been sentenced to 18 months probation … TMZ has learned. The rapper was originally indicted on a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but his attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Beattie Ashmore, tell us Kodak copped a plea to a lesser charge to put the case behind him. As we reported, Kodak was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl back in February 2016 at a hotel.

Probation is a very lucky break for Kodak when all signs pointed to him returning to jail. As part of his deal, he also had to apologize to the victim on record in the courtroom. That apology went right out the window after court when Kodak took to Twitter to immediately deny any guilt even though he literally just pleaded guilty in court.

No matter how you put it this isn’t a good look when he could’ve kept quiet. WHERE…ARE…HIS…LAWYERS???

Of course, he didn’t stop there and had to follow up with a tweet bragging about not having to register as a sex offender and not having to spend any money.

Some people were quick to reply to his tweet and express some charges like sexual assault they would never plead guilty to if they were innocent. After several stints in jail, it’s easy to see why Kodak would not want to risk going back again but he truly could’ve kept those tweets to himself.