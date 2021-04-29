Sisi is baaaae

After 26 years of forgettable video game flicks that never compared to 1995’s “Mortal Kombat,” we finally got an updated reboot of the nostalgic cult classic stuffed with bloody battles, iconic fatalities and the gorgeous Sisi Stringer who shined as wagon-dragging Outworld assassin “Mileena.”

The long-awaited film (produced by Todd Garner and Aquaman’s James Wan) begins with a blood feud between the Hanzo and Bi-Han clans. (*whispers* Scorpion’s gang vs. Sub-Zero’s gang)

The story of Bi-Han and Hanzo “needed to be told within the fight,” said Director Simon McQuoid in an interview with EW.

“There are some great camera moves to give it a bit of dynamism, that make it really enjoyable. We needed it to be really elemental and really brutal. It’s not a shiny film… I wanted the dirt and the grime to come through.”

But back to the real star of the show Sisi Stringer who stirred up legendary levels of lust while playing the most beloved (and cosplayed) female character in the ‘Mortal Kombat’ universe.

When it was announced that I got the role and I started getting lots of followers, those fans of the game would send me information,” she said in an interview with ESSENCE.

“I think I got a 2000 word essay at one point just detailing Mileena, her inner life, her backstory, her timeline, and everything. I read that, and I was like, “Thank you so much because that’s really in-depth. That’s everything I need.” The fans would send me pitches and talk to me about it, which was really cool because they’re the people that are most passionate about it. You want to hear what they think of the character because they know the character so well.”

