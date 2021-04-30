Yay SPORTS!

Last night’s NFL Draft was the latest starry-eyed spectacle to be downsized by pandemic precautions that included masked up draft picks and socially distanced celebrations by top players zooming into the event.

For years, fans have enjoyed watching college stars achieve their NFL dreams in real-time while dripping pastel-colored opulence that gets bolder (and brighter) by the year.

If you tuned in to see a 300-pound lineman in a periwinkle suit, you were probably disappointed, BUT at least we got some hilarious new memes starring New England’s first-round pick Mac Jones (who gave off strong MAGA vibes) and Dolphins pick Jaylen Waddle who immediately trended across social media.

In a not-very-shocking-shocker, the Patriots selected Alabama QB Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick despite their commitment to Cam Newton who, as far as we know, is still the starter.

Jones, who appeared disappointed that he slipped past the Top 10, addressed his meme-able wait for the call.

“It was fine. I mean, you just sit around and wait, and I’m just so blessed to be a part of a great organization, and it’s not really where you get picked — it’s what you do with the opportunity — and that’s what [Alabama] Coach [Nick] Saban told me, so I’m just gonna follow that,” he said.

Cam Newton seemingly responded to the pick with a fiery subliminal:

“it was always me vs. the world until I found out it’s me vs. me!!”

Twitter also got a good cackle from top Dolphins pick Jaylen Waddle leaving his family on read IN REAL LIFE in yet another classic draft night moment we can’t stop watching.

What’s your fave meme of the night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets/memes from the 2021 NFL Draft on the flip.