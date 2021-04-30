Birthday goals

No one is having more fun than Pop superstar Lizzo who turned all the way up in Vegas for her 33rd birthday that had top-tier twerking, spectacular pool slays, melanin-kissed photoshoots and an epic toast as the new standard for celebrity birthday getaways.

The super fun star celebrated with her bestie squad that looked good as Hell in a series of screen-lickable photos.

“Another year for the history books and anotha look for ya mood board B***H 💋,” she wrote. “Thanks for all the bday wishes 🎶IMA HIT U BACK IN A MINUTE🎵,” she captioned in one of several posts.

At this point, everyone should know the “Truth Hurts” singer loves herself and her curves that she flaunted along with braids intertwined in animal print balloons in a viral poolside photoshoot.

For reasons unknown, Twitter swerved into chaos over women wearing braids on their birthday (no, seriously) which, as you can see, was singlehandedly shut down by the social media savvy slayette.

But wait, there’s even more essential content that featured Lizzo posing nude alongside her gorgeous friends while showcasing multiple different body types in the process.

She uploaded another flick of just herself, saying, “It should be a sin to look this good in Sin City 😏” before dropping more group photos and encouraging her followers to do similar photoshoots.

“This is your sign to take naked selfies with ur besties,” she captioned. “Swipe for a pep talk b***h !!! 😜”

What’s your your fave look from Lizzo’s shenanigan-filled Sin City take? Tell us down below and enjoy allll her hottest looks on the flip.