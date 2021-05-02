Bossip Video

Category is…Hollywood ethering eleganza!

The cast of FX’s “Pose” is preparing for tonight’s final season premiere and they’re going out with a bang, while an exec’s scorching the earth with a Hollywood shading, infidelity admitting speech.

The official “Pose” account is sharing promos featuring Dominique Jackson as Mother Elektra Abundance of House of Abundance…

and MJ Rodriguez as Mother Blanca.

On Friday, the ladies and their fellow cast members flooded New York’s Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the cast was celebrated with a 200-foot socially distant carpet that was flooded with fashion.

A blonde pixie-cut donning Angelica Ross glimmered in a shimmery asymmetrical gown…

before sending out a message about trans people creating their own “teams and leagues.”

“Don’t wait on the world to change,” said Angelica.

Ms. Dominique Jackson looked chic in a black bedazzled micro-mini dress…

and MJ Rodriguez was a style standout in Jean Paul Gaultier SS21 Couture.

As for risk-taker Billy Porter a.k.a. Pray Tell, he showed up in Robert Wun SS21 RTW with Rick Owen shoes with styling by Ty Hunter.

What a choice!

YOU tell us; are you feeling Pray Tells’s “Pose” premiere get up?

Finally, on the red carpet, Janet Mock sizzled the carpet in a baaaawdy hugging Versace dress that was styled by Jason Bolden.

Later, during the premiere, she also sizzled the stage with a jaw-dropping speech calling out Hollywood and particularly her pay working as an executive producer and director on the show.

“Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh?” said Mock to a silent and stunned room according to PageSix. “I am angry!,” she said, demanding more money and perks equal to other TV executives. “F–k Hollywood … Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f–king shake in your motherf–king boots. This is speaking truth. This is what ‘Pose’ is.”

She also stunningly shared that she cheated on her “Pose” actor boyfriend Angel Bismark Curiel with a member of the production crew.

After telling Angel who portrays Lil Papi on “Pose to “stand up…right now”, Mock made the revelation.

Page Six reports:

Bismark Curiel nervously stood up, and Mock said to the crowd, “Let me tell you something about love.” “Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go,” she said. “I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f–ked someone on the crew, right?” At that revelation, one of the show’s guest stars could be heard gasping and asked, “What the hell is happening?” “Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f–king important to me,” Mock continued. “I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf–ker. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.” […] Mock provided some inspirational words for cast members — including Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and the show’s lead, MJ Rodriguez — before turning her attention back to the industry at large. “It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good,” she said sarcastically. “It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f–king truth. You all have stomped on us.”

What…is….going on?! And where is that footage?!

So far Mock hasn’t spoken on her headline-making speech and her scheduled appearance on “Good Morning America” was canceled shortly after. Nevertheless, the show goes on and Janet is scheduled to make an appearance today.

Ahead of tonight’s “Pose” premiere, Janet, and show creator Steve Canal…

will join “Pose’s” runway choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon for a virtual ball honoring ball culture from the 80s to today. The 90-minute event will feature exclusive messages from show talent, guest judges, ball performances, and more.

The virtual ball takes place TODAY Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the Pose season three premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.





WILL you be tuning in for the final season of “Pose”???