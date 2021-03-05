Bossip Video

“Category issssss…” it’s unfortunately over.

Fans of FX’s groundbreaking show “Pose” are surely none too pleased to hear that the show’s third season will be an “abbreviated season” and its last. The news comes from co-creator and executive producer Steven Canals who announced Friday on “Good Morning America” that the show’s series finale will air on June 6 after the show’s premiere in May.

“Pose” is returning for a third and final season on May 2,” said Canals. “It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it. “Although we know you’ll be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love and laughter and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family,” he continued. “I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love.”

In its final season, the history-making show that employed the largest cast of trans actors who were also all of whom were women of color will follow the story of Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), who is struggling “to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide”, according to a press release.

Taking place in 1994 it will also follow Pray Tell (Billy Porter) who’s experiencing “unexpected health burdens” as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25-44. Meanwhile, in the ballroom scene, a “vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

The FX series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Canals, premiered in June 2018. It starred breakout trans talent, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar as well as queer cisgender actors Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, and Dyllón Burnside. Several episodes were also directed, written, and co-written by trans actress/activist Janet Mock. Mock told GMA that she’s “heartbroken to say goodbye” but noted; “my life has been forever changed” because it exists and that it will “live forever.”

MJ Rodriguez has also reacted to news about the final season of “Pose.”

“We did it y’all, we showed the world how #girlslikeus strive, triumph and persevere,” wrote the actress. “We made herstory and more than anything….we scratched the surface, simply to make change! We successfully succeeded! No longer will #Transwoman be seen as disposable, instead we will be seen As the woman who have paved the way for change, for growth, and for being simply human just like everyone else. I love you all. It as been a pleasure, and it doesn’t stop here! The sky is the limit!”

Such a shame to see this top-tier television ending.

“Pose” returns for a third and final season on Sunday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.