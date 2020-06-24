Actors On Actors: Zendaya & MJ Rodriguez Interview One Another About ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Pose,’ And The Entertainment Industry Pausing Over COVID-19 [Video]

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, fans get to see a different type of interview as the publication pairs two actors together who talk one another about their experiences, past roles, and other pressing questions about the entertainment industry. Plus, it’s always fun to see two celebrities you’re already a fan of being fans of one another.

The most recent match-up to hit the internet was Zendaya and MJ Rodriguez, who linked up virtually to talk about their respective roles on Euphoria and Pose, halting work because of the coronavirus, and their mutual love of the Spider-Man franchise.

Check out some quotes from their conversation and view the whole thing for yourself down below:

Zendaya: I had just been doing Disney Channel for so long. I started when I was 13 years old. By the time I was 17, I had a better understanding and focus of what I wanted. A lot of times in this industry, it’s about recognizing your power and not selling yourself short. It’s kind of like that corny thing of know your worth. It’s knowing what you can bring to the table. And I knew that I had more to offer in a more professional capacity. I wanted the title of a producer when I was younger because I wanted to learn what it was like to do all that stuff behind the scenes. My hope is, the more that I’m able to do the behind-the-scenes stuff, the more voices I can uplift that aren’t necessarily mine.

Rodriguez: It’s funny that you mentioned knowing your worth. A couple of days ago, a little personal day, I was with my boyfriend. And then out of nowhere, I said, “I have to know my worth.” It’s a slow, gradual build. It’s like a ladder: You have to constantly — especially as women in the business — we always have to find our way when it comes to our worth. And I’m so glad I found my worth as a strong Latina melanin Black trans woman in the industry. And most of that came from a lot of people on the television screen. One of them being you.