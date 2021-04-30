Bossip Video

The City Girls duo JT and Yung Miami are sharing examples for how men should cash out on the first date, and if he doesn’t, it’s time to send him back to the streets, PERIODT!

On the latest episode of ‘Respectfully Justin’ the rappers were asked what was the most money that was ever spent on them for a first date.

Miami responded with a comment about her baby daddy Southside spending a lot of money on her when they first started dating.

“Well, when I first got with my baby daddy, he took me to the furniture store, “ said Miami. “And my furniture at the time came up to $50,000 because I had like a little townhouse swear to God.”

$50,000?? That sounds like a TON of money to blow on someone you just met, but for the platinum-selling producer, he probably looked at it like that furniture would also be his one day. These two are still going strong and share a child, Summer Miami, together.

JT also recalled the first date with her boyfriend, rapper Lil Uzi. Apparently, JT was still living in a halfway house, fresh out of prison when he pulled up with a bag of cash to impress her. She says he stuffed $30,000 in her purse that day.

“When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house. He came to Atlanta to see me. He had a bag full of money and I had a little Chanel bag and he was like ‘take as much as you can.’ And I could only fit $30,000 in there. I was so mad.”

JT had to make dinner with Uzi quickly because at the time she had a curfew but they made it work and went to get fast food.

“He took me to Louis Vuitton and Taco Bell.”

You can peep The City Girls’ entire interview on ‘Respectfully Justin’ for yourself here: