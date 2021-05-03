Michael BLAM BLAM Jordan wasn’t messing around

Everyone’s buzzing over Prime Video Action Thriller “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan as elite Navy SEAL John Clark–one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the film, the famed character uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife played by Lauren London.

When a squad of Russian soldiers murder his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) purées the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

To promote the big, bold blockbuster, Amazon Prime Video delivered more than 100 themed packages via aerial and ground drones to MBJ’s friends and family leading up to the release.

Notable names who received packages include T-Pain, Cedric The Entertainer, Wesley Snipes, Caleb McLaughlin, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, and more.

Renowned marketing agency Team Epiphany partnered with LA-based multi-hyphenate and creative Dr. Romanelli to curate an exclusive 100-piece collection inspired by the film.

Strategic drone drops went out to the key influencers ahead of the film’s premiere. Peep this super cool delivery below:

What was your fave scene from “Without Remorse?” Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the stressful action thriller on the flip.