Bossip Video

Say it with me, sis, “I am happy for Lori & Michael!” AGAIN; “I am happy for Lori & Michael!”

*rolls eyes*

Okay, so maybe you aren’t really happy for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan but the pair looks happy together and have been going strong for a while now, five months to be exact. Over the weekend the love bugs popped on the gram giving no remorse to the girlies and while celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s virtual movie premiere for “Without Remorse.” Lori stepped out in a custom gold Prada dress and her boo dressed in Prada too.

“We were looking for a reason to get dressed up. Without Remorse premiere at the crib works right?! 😂,” MBJ captioned a set of photos that included him decked out in brown and his socialite sweetie shimmering in gold.

Swipe through Turtle [Lori] and Nugget [Michael]’s respective Instagram posts to see their pics of each other.

The last time the couple hit the gram was Valentine’s Day was when they were looking ‘oh so happy and madly in love and MBJ captioned the pics “I love you baby.”

Nevertheless, each time they post a picture together we slowly but surely hear wedding bells ringing. Hopefully, we get invited to the wedding! *wink wink*

MBJ”s new movie “Without Remorse” is the origin story of elite Navy SEAL John Clark–one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife [Lauren London].

When a squad of Russian soldiers murders his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) purées the assassins at all costs.

Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan is now available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video.