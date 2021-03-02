Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Ohanian Are The Sweetest Stuart Weitzman Spokesfamily Everrrr

UPDATED: 8:12 A.M. ET, Mar 3rd, 2021 —

When it comes to keeping it cute in a campaign, Stuart Weitzman killed it with their latest series of ads shot with Serena Williams.

The luxury shoemaker tapped the tennis champ’s toddler, three-year-old Olympia Ohanian to join her mom for their Spring 2021 campaign.

How cute are these pictures? Olympia is so precious.

But if the photos are cute — the actual videos are even sweeter. Watch little Olympia dance her dance by her Mom’s side. This has to be the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen.

A really cute clip was also posted to Olympia’s Instagram account with the caption:

Doing my happy dance! Check out my first fashion campaign with mama at stuartweitzman.com @stuartweitzman @serenawilliams #footstepstofollow #swspring2021 #swwomen

Serena also posted a dancing video of Olympia, this time in a white dress.

Serena captioned the clip:

The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue… this time with @stuartweitzman! Check it out at stuartweitzman.com #footstepstofollow #swspring2021 #swwomen @olympiaohanian

Serena who is a global ambassador for the brand gushed about the touching photoshoot in a statement.

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” shared the Tennis champ.

The cute ad is also apart of Stuart Weitzman’s Footsteps to Follow campaign that encourages customers to look for ways that younger and older generations can inspire each other

The new spring collection features some trendy looks too ranging from suede sandals to swanky leather boots. You can take a look at the full collection at Stuartweitzman.com.

We love all the matchy mini-me moments that Serena and Olympia have had and we definitely see a lot more endorsement opportunities for Olympia in the future — especially if she follows in Serena’s footsteps as an athlete.