Drake is in some hot water after being accused of having an affair with an artist during his Certified Lover Boy studio sessions, thus ending her eight-year relationship with another man.

Naomi Sharon is a Dutch and Caribbean singer-songwriter who has drawn comparisons to the likes of Jorja Smith. Recently, she was pictured in the studio with none other than Drake while working on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

But according to her fiancé of eight years, the Toronto native was doing more than just recording with the artist, allegedly having an affair with Sharon and ultimately ending their relationship.

This speculation all comes from a popular post on Drake’s subreddit, where the rapper is being accused of flying out Naomi Sharon and her partner to work on CLB…only to become the reason for their relationship’s demise. After Sharon was spotted in the gym with Drake, Naomi’s fiancé took to Instagram to confirm that he’s no longer engaged with the singer, sending a not-so-subtle message about another artist causing his fiancée to be unfaithful.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned,” he wrote under a post of him boarding a private jet. “A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart. Imagine.”

Aaaand just in case that wasn’t clear enough, the singer’s fiancé went on to make another post spelling it out more blatantly, writing “I am no longer with the person people think I am together with. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with.”

Welp….all signs point to Drake. Fortunately for us, we’ll probably hear a line or two about this somewhere on Certified Lover Boy. Stay tuned.