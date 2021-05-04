Happy birthday Grande Dame!

Thee Grande Dame of Potomac Karen Huger celebrated her 58th birthday with a face card FLEX on social media that immediately reminded everyone she’s not to be played with on or off Bravo’s hottest show.

The reality star looked absolutely amazing in a single photo that drew thousands of Likes (many from celebs and other Housewives) on her verified Instagram account.

This latest flex comes months after her now-infamous spat with Embellished hate (get it?) creator Robyn who shaded her age.

You may remember Robyn having all of the wives (except Monique Samuels) model her hats for a photoshoot before telling Gizelle that she didn’t want to use Karen’s because she can’t “pull off a youthful look.”

None too pleased by that comment, Karen told Wendy Williams that Robyn “who’s a HARD 40” wished she had her wisdom.

“Now Robyn is a hard 40 and lookin’ every day of it, but, but I really feel like she shot herself in the foot with this because we 50-year-olds can afford her product,” said Karen. In fact, the 20-year-olds that wanna buy Robyn’s hat come to their mama for the money. So, she just shot herself in the foot and my La’Dame Fragrance sales just went up, skyrocketed. People were just not having it. It’s time to stop age shaming women and especially women doing it to women,” added Karen. “Shame on Robyn.”

Wendy, who’s also in her 50s, was on Karen’s side after previously shading the younger housewives, saying:

“I’ve seen more double chins on you younger housewives than I see on the Grande Dame. Karen is as cute, if not cuter.”

Who’s your fave Bravo Housewife and why is it Karen? Tell us down below and turn the page for some birthday love.