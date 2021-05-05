Bossip Video

Cotdamn! It’s a new day!

Ever since news broke that Bill and Melinda Gates were calling it quits after 27 years of marriage the mustiest and the dustiest have been arguing over how much of the $130.5 billion empire that Melinda would or would not be peeling off. While that is still to be determined, we do have an idea of the minimum.

According to TMZ, Bill Gates transferred $1.8 billion-with-a-B in stocks to companies that Meldina controls on the same day that their divorce paperwork hit the system. That kind of transfer of assets means that they were definitely planning this for quite some time. Bill’s investment firm Cascade Investment LLC transferred millions of shares of multiple companies to Melinda, including more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. More than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation Inc. The CNR shares are worth approximately $1.53 million while the AutoNation shares clock about $310 million. All things considered, this sounds like a starting bid. We can definitely see a scenario in which Melinda walks away with much more than this lil’ $1.8 billi.

Melinda has made it very clear that there is no prenup so the sky is literally the limit when it comes to what she and her lawyers can lay claim to when it’s all said and done.

What do you think of the $1.8 billion-with-a-B starting point in this divorce?