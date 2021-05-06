Bossip Video

There’s a new podcast on the way that’s fusing a fictional scripted narrative with real artist interviews and exclusive music releases.

Leading music podcast company, Double Elvis Productions; iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac; and Def Jam Recordings today announced the premiere of “Here Comes the Break”, a serialized Hip-Hop music breaking podcast, launching on March 13 and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first listen.

This uniquely formatted podcast stars Emmy-nominated actor Asante Blackk, best known for his roles in When They See Us (Netflix), This is Us (NBC), and Social Distance (Netflix), who is also an executive producer on the show, and rising star Daniella Perkins. Perkins is also a producer on the show and Nickelodeon’s first multi-racial princess starring as Ciara in Knight Squad with past credits including co-hosting Drop That Seat with Kida The Great from executive producer Nick Cannon and the animated miniseries Middle School Moguls.

Per a press release, the podcast series says it explores life and music through the mind of Ruben (voiced by Blackk), a young creator hustling to find an audience, and to find himself.

Ruben is an avid hip-hop fan growing up in the suburbs of NYC, struggling with family pressure and anxiety issues. With the help of his friends, he anonymously launches a podcast that goes viral and quickly finds his voice as an interviewer and host. Ruben’s podcast also becomes a must stop for emerging hip hop artists to be interviewed and within the fictional story, will feature and promote Def Jam artists.

The groundbreaking podcast is all about “self-identity, creator culture, family, and friendships”, the show aims to entertain while raising awareness about mental health to its listeners. With those positive attributes in mind, Assante couldn’t be more excited for “Here Comes The Break.”

“My whole life I’ve had a passion for acting, music, and helping people be their best selves,” said Asante Blackk. “My new podcast, Here Comes The Break, was the perfect opportunity to blend all three, and I can’t wait to share it with everybody. The show brings together music and media in a way that’s new and exciting, while also sparking positive conversations around mental health and self-expression through art. Here Comes The Break tackles those crazy, sad, stagnant, and beautiful moments we all have growing up as teens and young adults. I hope you’ll tune in and hop on for a wild ride.”

Take a first listen to “Here Comes The Break” below via the audio trailer.

Will YOU be listening?