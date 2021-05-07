More yams on the gram

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Bill & Melinda Gates’s billion dollar breakup, messy chitter-chatter surrounding young Beyonce’s appearance on Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” Drake allegedly breaking up a happy home, Tristan getting spicy with his newest alleged side chick Sydney Chase and endless buzz over Michael B. Jordan’s new Action Thriller “Without Remorse.”

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with thick and thangin’ thirst trapper/singer Naomi Sharon making her debut on the series after allegedly entangling with Drake.

In a scandalous sequence of events, Naomi’s fiancé of EIGHT years accused the “Hotline Bling” rapper of (allegedly) having an affair with Sharon and ultimately ending their relationship.

Speculation over the studio rendezvous stems from a popular post on Drake’s subreddit where the rapper was accused of flying out Naomi and her partner to work on the upcoming album only to be the reason for their relationship’s demise.

Moments after Sharon was spotted in the gym with Drake, Naomi’s fiancé confirmed that he’s no longer engaged to the singer while firing not-so-subtle shots about another artist creeping with his fiancée.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned,” he wrote under a post of him boarding a private jet. “A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart. Imagine.”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, getting ready for a hot vaxx summer (or not), finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Saweetie, Jayda Cheaves and Bernice Burgos delivering heat along with and giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Alexis Skyy, Ana Montana and Ari so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.