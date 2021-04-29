Sun-kissed thangs!

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Halle Berry’s very questionable mini-bayang, Glenn Close doin’ da butt at the Oscars, Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Supporting Actor for his incredible performance in “Judas & The Black Messiah,” Tyrese Tyresing, Joseline & Wendy Williams getting into a messy spat and Tristan Thompson allegedly kreeping on Khloe (AGAIN).

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with DreamDoll making her return to the series after rumors swirled that she was “dating” “Snowfall” star Damson Idris.

Fans of Damson read his body language and ran with the assumption that he and Dream Doll might have something going on.

“Damson Idris and Dream Doll? I’ll throw myself off the roof. It was supposed to be us man”, one fan wrote in dismay.

It didn’t take long for Damson to shut down the rumors in a tweet.

“Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married. Forgive me, I’m still learning.”

Dream Doll swooped into The Shade Room to address the rumors after they reposted Damson’s tweet with the caption, “#DamsonIdris speaks out after fans think #DreamDoll is his potential boo after they took a picture last night at an Oscar party.”

“Y’all need to relax. Potential boo? I literally just met him yesterday it was just a damn photo,” she commented on the post.

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Saweetie, Draya Michele, and Lala delivering heat along with and giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.