Another classic Verzuz

Verzuz came through with another unforgettable celebration of Black music starring iconic R&B groups SWV and Xscape who showed up and showed OWT during their Mother’s Day weekend extravaganza in Atlanta.

There were shimmery outfits, rich bish ponytails, hot girl catsuits, boots with majestic fur and HITS (from Xscape’s “Understanding” to SWV’s “Weak”) on the star-studded night that took us back to the golden ’90s R&B era.

Fans, industry tastemakers and A-list celebs like T.I., Jermaine Dupri and Young Thug came out to support the ladies who started off slow before turning up in one of the best second half performances we’ve seen in a Verzuz.

Naturally, there were loud whispers about Tiny’s involvement in the globally streamed event amid sexual assault allegations that didn’t appear to faze her at all.

In fact, Tiny reminded everyone that she was that girl in one of the biggest groups at the time.

But that didn’t stop seas of tweets referencing the elephant in the room that Tiny recently addressed with husband T.I. in statement though their lawyer.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” their lawyer Steve Sadow told Billboard. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

Overall, it was an amazing night and yet another win for Verzuz that continues to thrive as a pop culture phenomenon in 2021.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets on the flip.