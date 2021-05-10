NICKI BYKE

After months of fans begging for crumbs–an Instagram post, snippet, tweet, anything, Nicki teased her long-awaited return this Friday in an unexpected post that immediately went viral.

Whether she’s dropping a single or whole project, we don’t know, but the Barbz went nuts over the announcement where she flexed on haters with pink Chanel’d out Crocs.

There was also the small yet monumental moment when Rihanna re-followed her on Instagram which also trended.

Nicki’s return comes just months after she revealed her adorably chunky baby boy (who she calls “Papa Bear”) on social media.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” Nicki captioned in the post. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

In the photos, Papa Bear’s seen wearing a variety of jiggy outfits including a Fendi onesie complete with matching socks and a Papa Bear chain, and a Burberry two-piece with an iced out bracelet.

His fashionable entrance into world comes a few years after Nicki said she wanted a “cute fat baby” during an appearance on “Ellen.”

The baby crazy mama also showed love to fellow moms who were pregnant during the pandemic.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Prior to revealing her baby boy, Nicki shared a picture of his foot in October and recently kept it real about painful breastfeeding and pumping.

“He had no problem breastfeeding,” she told a fan on Twitter. “He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

How will you be celebrating Nicki’s return to the game? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.