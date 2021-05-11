Bossip Video

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman, the 55-year-old Maryland man who intrigued Wendy during a dating game on her talk show have called it quits.

Wendy’s now-ex Mike Esterman confirmed the news to Page Six, but don’t feel too bad for them. The busy businessman said they only went on three dates and it wasn’t anything official. Mike cited their schedules being “busy” as the reason behind the split.

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

In case you had any doubts about his intention with Wendy, Esterman told the outlet he was sincere in getting to know the famous talk show host initially.

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.”

Esterman claimed he didn’t have much time to court Wendy, however, he’s had plenty of spare time for interviews since their split. Over the weekend Esterman spoke to The Sun about his and Wendy’s break up.

“I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more. She’s allowed to meet others, we’re not in that type of relationship. She will find someone,” he said.

Williams and Esterman were trying to make their long-distance relationship work. The couple reportedly traveled back and forth from New York and Maryland to visit one another since they began dating back in February.

Are YOU shocked by this at all?’