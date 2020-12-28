Bossip Video

Over the weekend, Jessie J revealed that she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after temporarily going “completely deaf” due to Meniere’s disease.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” the singer explained during a recent Instagram live. “I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence.” She continued, saying, “I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CJV9qYMDyeW/

According to Mayo Clinic, Meniere’s disease is an inner ear disorder that causes vertigo. The 32-year-old said she was given medication and was at home recovering following her hospital visit.

“I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear 😂👂🏻,” she posted on Instagram after the health scare. “I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.”

The “Bang Bang” singer finished off her caption by sending love to fans who felt lonely during the holiday weekend.

“Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime,” she wrote. “Think about what you do have this week, not what you don’t.”

Rest up Jessie!